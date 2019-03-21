Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Waddell & Reed Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Shares of NYSE WDR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 663,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDR. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

