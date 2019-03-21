Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 181.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

