Walmart (WMT) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $95.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.96.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $98.60. 804,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $65,044,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,207,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $67,968,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,337,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,593,148 shares of company stock worth $940,070,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.