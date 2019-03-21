Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 28,250 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 209.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

In related news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $186.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,863. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

