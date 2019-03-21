Wayfair (W) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair ’s strengthening direct retail business across the United States and international regions remains a major positive. Further, the company stays confident about growth prospects in markets, namely, Canada, U.K. and Germany as it has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. However, the company is currently suffering from mounting investment expenses. It is aggressively investing in international regions. Although these investments will boost Wayfair’s international presence but obstruct in margin expansion. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giant poses threat to the company’s market position.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.63.

NYSE:W opened at $171.14 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.88, for a total value of $25,685.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $4,940,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,836 shares of company stock valued at $32,560,772 over the last three months. 37.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $215,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

