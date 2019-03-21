WD-40 (WDFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 stock opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $125.70 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. WD-40 had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $11,018,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.