Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $20.83 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 222,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,888,213. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

