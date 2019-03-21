Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S & T Bancorp (STBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA):

3/16/2019 – S & T Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

3/9/2019 – S & T Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2019 – S & T Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2019 – S & T Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/23/2019 – S & T Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2019 – S & T Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/14/2019 – S & T Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – S & T Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2019 – S & T Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/31/2019 – S & T Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 3,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,380. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.94 million. Analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

