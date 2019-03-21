Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quebecor (QBR.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Quebecor (TSE: QBR.B) recently:

3/14/2019 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

3/14/2019 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

3/12/2019 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2019 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. Quebecor, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

