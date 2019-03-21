Weidai Ltd (WEI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weidai an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Weidai in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weidai in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:WEI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313. The company has a market cap of $823.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.72. Weidai has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Weidai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

