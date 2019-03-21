WEIR GRP PLC/S (WEGRY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from WEIR GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. WEIR GRP PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

