Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.50% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at $5,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $4,492,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALBO. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,945. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $368.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 361.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

