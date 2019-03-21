Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 18,031 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 1,553.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Mizuho downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. CIBC raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,511. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.89 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

