Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 33,300 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Post by 109.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 43,844.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Post by 54.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Post by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

POST stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.32. 2,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin H. Callison bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $28,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 134,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.71 per share, with a total value of $12,964,845.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,659,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,235,254.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Post to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Post from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

