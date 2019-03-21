Wells Fargo & Co Raises Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target to $202.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $188.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a positive rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $188.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $581,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,668 shares of company stock worth $27,195,828. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $559,646,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.