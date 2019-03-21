Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $621.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $31,252.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

