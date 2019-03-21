Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 246.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,315,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

