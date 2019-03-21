WENH RESO/NPV VTG FPD (WEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 42

WENH RESO/NPV VTG FPD (LON:WEN) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEN stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. WENH RESO/NPV VTG FPD has a twelve month low of GBX 17.16 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.50 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

