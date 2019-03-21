Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

