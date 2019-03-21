Westpac Banking Corp (WBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

WBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:WBK opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

