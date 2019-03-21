WEX (WEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.10 million.WEX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.22-2.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of WEX to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.64.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $184.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $203.49.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

