Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $32.17 Million in Wayfair Inc (W)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 357,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,169,000. Wayfair accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Wayfair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.85 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.63.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.74. 7,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $173.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $74,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $368,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,836 shares of company stock worth $32,560,772. 37.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

