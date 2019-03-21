Whitbread (WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,900 by Analysts at HSBC

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,857.81 ($63.48).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 4,996 ($65.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 3,606 ($47.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,114 ($66.82). The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,891 ($63.91), for a total value of £162,038.83 ($211,732.43). Also, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($63.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,627.70 ($38,713.84).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

