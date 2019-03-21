Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

