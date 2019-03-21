Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $59.22. 6,860,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

