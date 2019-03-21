Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-5.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.Williams-Sonoma also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. They set an in-line rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

