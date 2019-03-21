Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,382,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,922,000 after acquiring an additional 352,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,373,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,009,000 after acquiring an additional 182,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after acquiring an additional 515,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after acquiring an additional 515,402 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,115,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,426 shares during the period.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

