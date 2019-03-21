Wolfe Research Analysts Give Dominion Energy (D) a $79.00 Price Target

Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $78.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.31.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $77.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.