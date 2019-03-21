World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 119,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.44% of World Fuel Services worth $179,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,723,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 610,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in World Fuel Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,563,000 after purchasing an additional 638,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,832,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

INT opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

