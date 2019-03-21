Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,022 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 179,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,455,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,514,000 after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,519,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 309,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,390. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Argus began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $14.90 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-has-10-07-million-holdings-in-regions-financial-corp-rf.html.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.