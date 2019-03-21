Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $13.92 Million in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stock

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,548.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 188,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

