Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 315,227 Westrock Co (WRK)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Westrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

WRK traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $38.06. 31,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,422. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

