Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Raises Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Varian Medical Systems worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.54. 5,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,548. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $624,620.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 300 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $39,507.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,318.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,087 shares of company stock worth $6,730,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

