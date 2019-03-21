W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Director Purchases $65,100.00 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director B Frank Stanley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,130.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WTI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 4,725,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,384. The company has a market cap of $915.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.88. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

