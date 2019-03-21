Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,561 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-wh-shares-bought-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.