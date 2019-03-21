XRTFoundation Hits 1-Day Volume of $429.00 (XRT)

XRTFoundation (CURRENCY:XRT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One XRTFoundation token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. Over the last week, XRTFoundation has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. XRTFoundation has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $429.00 worth of XRTFoundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00356695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.01617996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00223906 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004846 BTC.

About XRTFoundation

XRTFoundation’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. XRTFoundation’s official website is www.xrtfoundation.org. XRTFoundation’s official Twitter account is @XrtFoundation.

XRTFoundation Token Trading

XRTFoundation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRTFoundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRTFoundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRTFoundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

