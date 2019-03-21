Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report sales of $140.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.10 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $120.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $592.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.80 million to $600.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $598.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on ADTRAN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $14.42 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $694.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $6,121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ADTRAN by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 154,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ADTRAN by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.