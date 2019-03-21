Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.18 million.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD opened at $20.82 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.32. The stock has a market cap of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

