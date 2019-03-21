Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (OC) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.75. Owens Corning posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $53.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.12.

OC opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $173,937.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,655.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $948,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,718.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 5,667.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,991,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,008,000. Park Presidio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 965,621 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

