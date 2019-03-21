Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.06). Senseonics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.29.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

