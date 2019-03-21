Zacks: Analysts Expect Docusign Inc (DOCU) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Docusign reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Docusign had a negative net margin of 60.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.06%. The business had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of -19.10.

In related news, Director Keith J. Krach sold 51,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $2,096,953.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,977 shares of company stock valued at $37,700,047 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,165,000 after buying an additional 1,544,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,917,000 after buying an additional 1,909,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after buying an additional 376,642 shares during the period. Accel London III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth $98,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

