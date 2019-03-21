Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($4.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15).

EVFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

EVFM stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

