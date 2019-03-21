Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (SPWR) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.49). SunPower posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.99% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The company had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 72,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 483.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. SunPower has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

