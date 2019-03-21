Zacks: Brokerages Set $0.70 Price Target for Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $0.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Globalstar an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:GSAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 1,377,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,411. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

