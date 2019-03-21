Zacks Investment Management Has $3.72 Million Stake in BancFirst Co. (BANF)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.23% of BancFirst worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 42.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BancFirst by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.50. 1,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on BANF. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

