Zacks Investment Management Lowers Position in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.23% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3,782.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $248,794.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,750.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $183,031.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,310.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,320 shares of company stock worth $665,357. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 12,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.45%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

