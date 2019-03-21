Zacks Investment Management Reduces Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,736 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 5,235.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,679 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of UGI by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

