Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AU Optronics (AUO) to Hold

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE AUO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 793,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,094. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.72. AU Optronics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. AU Optronics had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AU Optronics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AU Optronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,254,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,591,000 after purchasing an additional 665,996 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AU Optronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,477,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 586,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AU Optronics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AU Optronics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AU Optronics by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 218,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

