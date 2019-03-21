Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco de Chile (BCH) to Hold

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

BCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Banco de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 25.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

