Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -998.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $4,066,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $448,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,866 shares of company stock worth $14,049,791.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

